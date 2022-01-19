Man arrested after calling 9-1-1 to report girlfriend was shot, killed in Bedford Township

A man called the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority early Tuesday to report that his girlfriend had been shot.

Police arrived at the scene on North Gardner Avenue in Bedford Township and found a 62-year-old woman deceased. A gun was recovered at the scene and the 58-year-old male who reported the incident was arrested on open murder and weapons charges, and was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Bedford man calls 9-1-1, later arrested after girlfriend is shot, killed