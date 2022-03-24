Man arrested for calling in bomb threat to Longwood Elementary School from Texas

A suspect has been charged in connection with a bomb threat he called into Longwood Elementary School Thursday from Texas, according to police.

Ethan E. Curtis, 27, was arrested by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office in Seguin, Texas, on charges including a false report concerning planting a bomb related to Longwood Elementary School, police said.

Longwood police responded to Longwood Elementary just after noon Thursday in regards to a telephone bomb threat. The school was locked down as police assisted the school resource officer and faculty in a search, police said.

No device was found, and the school was released from lockdown.

Winter Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office assisted Longwood police by researching the number that call in the threat, police said. It was later determined that the call was received from a phone owned by Curtis in Texas.

Similar threatening calls were made from the same number to others in Guadalupe County.

