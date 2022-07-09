Man arrested after camping in public park charged with intimidation

Jul. 9—A Flathead County man who allegedly threatened police officers in June after getting caught camping along Kalispell's newly opened rail trail now faces a felony intimidation charge.

Douglas Seward Russell, 71, is being held in the county jail on a $100,285 bond. His arraignment in Flathead County District Court is set for July 28.

Russell's arrest came after Kalispell Police officers approached him for allegedly illegally camping within the Parkline Trail park on June 30. According to court documents, officers were acquainted with Russell, who had previously refused to move his camp, which closes between 2 and 6 a.m.

Coming across Russell near Idaho Street East, officers described him as "very talkative" if disdainful toward authorities.

Russell allegedly refused to move his camp and cited the Castle Doctrine, which allows the use of force if a person has reasonable fear for their property or life. He soon began using "threatening language," court documents said, including "if you want to die, I will kill people..."

Russell indicated he had a knife, which officers could see, as well as a spear, stick and a pistol, according to court documents. He allegedly said he would keep his gun ready if anyone came to disturb his camp.

In court filings, Deputy County Attorney Andrew Clegg noted that Russell already faces a privacy in communications charge. The Kalispell City Attorney's Office is the victim in that case, Clegg wrote. Despite the charge, Russell allegedly has continued to contact the office, including dropping off a box decorated with "lewd drawings," Clegg wrote.

Clegg also wrote that the officers involved in the June arrest were just the latest law enforcement personnel to receive threats from Russell.

