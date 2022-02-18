Man arrested for Capital Murder charges for Saturday incident

Wichita Falls Police and SWAT team members executed a warrant at a house in the 2000 of Garfield Street Thursday night.

Wichita Falls Police arrested a man Thursday night and charged him with Capital Murder.

Officers arrested Tajmon Latrence Robinson. Jail documents indicate he is charged with a murder that occurred Feb. 12.

According to previous Times Record News reports, 51-year-old Floyd Kirt, a store clerk at a Stripes convenience store on Southwest Parkway was shot and killed Saturday during a robbery.

Police have not confirmed that Robinson is the suspect in that case, although it was the only murder committed in the city on that date.

Bond has not been set for Robinson. Stay with the Times Record News for the latest.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man jailed on Capital Murder charges