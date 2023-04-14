Man arrested on capital murder suspicion in Fort Worth convenience store double homicide

Police on Friday arrested a man on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the killings of two people who were shot in their heads at a southeast Fort Worth convenience store four days earlier.

Michael Smith, 27, was booked in the deaths of Marques Parker, 18, and Michael Sansom Jr., 29, according to a Fort Worth police record.

Parker and Sansom are the eighth and ninth people who have been shot at the store, Joe’s Food Mart, in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue, since January 2020.

Beyond reporting that the shootings occurred during a disagreement about 2 a.m. between Smith and Parker, police did not describe other circumstances of the killings.

Parker died at the store. Sansom died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Smith left the store in a vehicle with two other people, police said.