Man arrested in Capitol riot asks to travel to car swap meet

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Barnett has asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet for work. He is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
·2 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man arrested for sitting with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet.

Richard Barnett 's attorney, Joseph McBride of New York City, claims Barnett needs to travel to make a living.

“Mr. Barnett’s second job of buying and selling classic cars is now his primary source of income. Consequently, his ability to travel for work is crucial to his ability to pay his bills, provide for his family and fund his legal defense.”

Barnett is currently only allowed to travel up to 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) from his residence while he is on home detention awaiting trial, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Petit Jean Mountain, where the car show is being held, is 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) from Gravette.

Barnett, 61, was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

In his letter to the court, McBride said Barnett is asking for permission to spend Friday night in the vicinity of Petit Jean Mountain and return to Gravette on Saturday evening.

"We are respectfully asking that Mr. Barnett’s travel restriction be modified so that pretrial services can grant or deny work related travel requests, and shield the details of said requests from the prying eyes of the public,” wrote McBride.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Dohrmann told the court the government opposes McBride's request to loosen his restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper asked Dorhmann to file a response by Thursday so he could make a decision in time for Barnett to travel on Friday, if he is allowed to do so.

Barnett’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 24. A trial date hasn’t been scheduled yet.

