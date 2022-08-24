Man arrested for car burglaries, catalytic converter theft

Aug. 24—MANCHESTER — An extensive investigation by police has led to the arrest of a Hartford man in connection with a series of car burglaries and catalytic converter thefts over the past five months.

According to police, their investigation led to the arrest Tuesday of Tajay Hunter, 22, on a number of charges, including third-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, criminal mischief, and multiple counts of larceny.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in town on March 25, May 16, June 17, and July 17.

In March, Hunter stole two catalytic converters from vehicles located at the Buckland Hills Mall and The Plaza at Buckland Hills, according to police.

In May, Hunter stole a catalytic converter and took a Chromebook from vehicles parked in a lot on Pavilions Drive, police said.

Police said Hunter's spree continued in June, when he stole a third catalytic converter and broke into two other vehicles at a business on Tolland Turnpike.

Hunter returned to the mall and a nearby location on Redstone Road in July and burglarized six more vehicles, taking personal items including two firearms, according to police.

Hunter has four other outstanding warrants related to similar crimes in East Hartford, Glastonbury, and Rocky Hill, police said.