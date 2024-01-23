Man arrested after car burglary at local dealership: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a car at Mullinax Ford.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to Mullinax Ford, on Airport Boulevard, just after 2 a.m. Monday for a vehicle burglary, according to a news release. When they arrived, officers found the subject, later identified as 52-year-old David Russell Liles, inside one of the vehicles and detained him.

Liles was found with drugs and taken to Mobile Metro Jail. He was charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

