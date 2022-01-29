Man arrested after car chase

Jan. 29—An Indiana man was arrested after a car chase with the deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Aaron Higgins, of Indiana, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, no operators-moped license, reckless driving, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, and speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit.

On Jan. 21, a Madison County Sheriff's deputy spotted a red Chevy Camaro with no registration traveling north on Highway 1016. The deputy turned behind the vehicle and observed the driver turn onto Northway Drive. He followed and conducted a traffic stop on Northway and Autumn Court. Higgins (the driver) allegedly said he did not have a driver's license. A check on Higgins through a NCIC/Link allegedly revealed Higgins held a non-license record in Indiana.

A warrant out of Breckinridge County, Kentucky was also revealed in the check. According to arrest citations, as the deputy got out of his car to detain Higgins, the suspect ran back to the Camaro and jumped in. The deputy ordered him out of the car at gunpoint, but Higgins allegedly ignored the commands and fled the scene.

The deputy pursued Higgins with sirens deployed — who was allegedly driving at high speeds, passing a female pedestrian at her mailbox. According to arrest citations, Higgins attempted to take a right curve at a high speed and ended up passing through a yard and going in the ditch. He climbed out of the Camaro and took off on foot.

Following suit, the deputy got out of his car and chased after hime. Upon seeing the pursuing deputy, Higgins allegedly came to a stop and put his hands in the air. The deputy ordered him onto the ground at gunpoint and Higgins went to his knees. Holstering his weapon, the deputy took Higgins the rest of the way onto the ground and detained him.

According to the arrest citations, Higgins did not appear to have received any injuries in the crash. Medical treatment was offered, but Higgins allegedly denied it. He was arrested and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center, with the Camaro impounded at Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Other arrests include;

—Heather R. Carl, Paint Lick, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, and failing to signal or use of an improper signal.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.