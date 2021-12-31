Man arrested after car chase with state troopers in stolen vehicle

Dec. 31—A Richmond man in a stolen car was arrested after a pursuit with state troopers.

Timothy Huggins, Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, resisting arrest, reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic light, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property costing $10,000 or more, possession of marijuana, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

According to an arrest citation, a trooper was dispatched to look for a stolen vehicle taken from Car Mart in Lexington. The tooper was given the description of the vehicle, its license plate number, and was told that GPS had located it at the Loves truck stop on the Exit 95 on Colonel Road.

As the trooper pulled into the Loves parking lot, the stolen vehicle was allegedly seen pulling out. Turning around, the trooper advised Post 7 the vehicle had been located and it was heading towards Colonel Road.

Huggins allegedly took a left from the stop sign (which he also allegedly failed to stop at) and headed toward KY-627, where the citation said he ran a red light — almost striking a utility bucket truck in the process. Going left on KY-627, Huggins allegedly crossed the interstate overpass and failed to stop at the stop sign on US-25/KY-627.

Text in the citation stated Huggins went into the parking lot of a Shell gas station before pulling back out again, allegedly disregarding stop signs yet again and going back across the interstate overpass.

According to the citation, Huggins pulled the stolen vehicle back towards the Loves gas pump/parking lot area in an effort to evade the trooper. A passenger allegedly had Huggins blocked in and Huggins was able to maneuver around the trooper's vehicle and out onto Colonel Road, again disregarding a stop sign.

Huggins allegedly took a right heading southbound onto Colonel Rd., where Unit 102 had set up tire spikes to end the pursuit. The suspect tried to avoid the spikes by going into the ditch line, but clipped the spikes on the left side front and rear tires.

Text in the citation stated Huggins attempted to keep driving, but the vehicle was unable to make a left turn onto Boone Trail Road and ended up going into the grass, where the vehicle was finally disabled.

The pursuit allegedly continued on foot.

A warning was allegedly gave before the trooper fired one cartridge from his tazer at Huggins, who pulled the tazer's probes out of his back before a stun was able to be given.

Huggins and the trooper exited the wooded area back onto Boone Trail Road, where the trooper allegedly fired a second round with the tazer only for it to misfire. Huggins then jumped back into the wooded area and fell on a pile of broken logs. The trooper attempted to grab onto Huggins, who escaped again.

Another trooper was chasing Huggins on foot, and fired their tazer at Huggins, who was tagged and shocked. He finally fell to the ground.

The troopers cuffed and arrested Huggins, who struggled against the troopers during this process.

Huggins allegedly stated he was not able to breathe at the time of his arrest, so EMS services were called on the scene.

According to the arrest citation, a small clear baggie containing suspected marijuana was found in Huggins' front pocket.

A call came in from Loves alleging Huggins had stolen $250 worth of items from the truck stop.

All of the stolen items were found in the stolen vehicle and returned to Loves (barring a small black backpack which was left in the vehicle).

Huggins was taken to Baptist Health Richmond by EMS and allegedly evaluated and cleared.

He was then lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.