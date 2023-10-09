Man arrested after car crash, stabbing at Midlands condominiums

Forest Acres police arrested a man on a slew of charges Sunday after what police describe as an “afternoon crime spree.”

Jeremy Alan Boone, 30, faces charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, grand larceny for the theft of a motor vehicle, and shoplifting.

Boone, a Lexington County resident, allegedly stole an item from the Publix grocery store at Trenholm Plaza around 2 p.m. Sunday. Police identified Boone from a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which they identified as a work vehicle through Boone’s employer.

Shortly after the shoplifting call, the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a crash on Covenant Road, police say, and Boone apparently walked to the Brickyard Condominiums on Bethel Church Road, where an acquaintance lives, police said.

Once there, Boone allegedly got into an altercation with the condominium resident and stabbed him in the back with a pocket knife, police say. The victim told police Boone then grabbed a firearm and pointed it at the victim, although the gun was determined not to be loaded, police said. He then fled the area in the victim’s car, according to police.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police said. “Miraculously, the victim survived the ordeal with only minor injuries,” Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said in a statement.

Boone was later arrested in Richland County and treated at a hospital for unspecified causes. Police said in a news release that Boone may face additional charges.