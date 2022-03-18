Man arrested in car, medical clinic break-ins

Editor's note: Charles Warrick has since been discharged from probation and the charges have been expunged from his record.

Ames police said a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred in the early-morning hours on Thursday.

Charles Warrick is suspected of breaking into three cars in the 1100 block of Carroll Avenue, as well as McFarland Clinic’s Business Support Facility, Ames Police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said.

Warrick has been charged with three counts of vehicular burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, while charges related to the McFarland burglary are pending.

Ames police received a call around 3 a.m. about some vehicles with doors open, and a description of the suspect. When officers arrived, they realized three vehicles had been burglarized.

Shortly after authorities arrived at the scene of the break-ins, they received a medical call at roughly 3:40 a.m. When authorities responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Carroll Avenue, they saw Warrick with a large cut on his leg.

One of the officers realized Warrick matched the description of the suspect in the car burglaries, observed glass shards on his shoes that matched the vehicle’s windows, discovered items reported stolen from the vehicles, and arrested him, Tuttle said.

Later, at around 6 a.m., an employee of McFarland Clinic called police to report a burglary at its business support office, on the corners of 12th Street and Carroll Avenue, where there was a broken window, some personal items missing, computers thrown and blood on the scene.

“Officers quickly realized that he cut himself entering the building … after that, he likely went back to his residence,” Tuttle said.

No staff or patients were injured, Shelley Goecke, McFarland Clinic’s marketing and public relations director, said in a statement released by the clinic on Thursday morning.

