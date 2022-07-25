Man arrested after carjacking, standoff with officers in Bremerton

A man is in custody after a carjacking and a standoff with law enforcement officials in Bremerton on Sunday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident stemmed from an earlier pursuit of a suspected armed robber. That pursuit ended in a stop at Austin Drive, where the man shot at Bremerton police officers with a rifle.

The man got away from that scene, carjacked a couple at gunpoint on Highway 3 and got away again, authorities said.

The man then barricaded himself at a private residence on Harlow Drive and again fired random shots at Bremerton police officers and Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the man tried to flee that scene in a car but was apprehended and taken into custody. However, the residence where he was barricaded was fully engulfed in fire, which crews were trying to extinguish as of 6:43 p.m.

The sheriff’s office advises people to stay away from the area until the situation is stabilized.

