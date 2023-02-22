Man arrested after carjacking victim, forces him to drive to his house

A man is facing several charges after allegedly carjacking and kidnapping a man at gunpoint at a gas station, according to an arrest report.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Race Trac on North Alafaya Trail. The victim told deputies he was pumping gas around 1:50 p.m. when a man, later identified as 19-year-old Yandel Eliel Ortiz, approached and pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get into the vehicle.

Ortiz told the victim to give him his belongings that were in his car and fired into the windshield.

Ortiz also told the victim he wanted access to his iPhone, but the victim said his wife is the only person with that information.

Ortiz asked where he lived, and the victim began driving to his home. When he arrived there, he parked the car and told Yandel he would come back outside with the information.

Once inside, the victim locked the doors, told his family to go upstairs and called the police. Ortiz then left the scene in the victim’s Ford Explorer.

Ortiz was later located and arrested. The vehicle was also later located on Rouse Road.

Ortiz was also found in possession of fentanyl, according to the arrest report.

