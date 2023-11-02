Man arrested in Cary threatened to murder ‘every child in the hotel,’ feds say

A man arrested twice in Cary between Wednesday and Thursday allegedly communicated threats about kidnapping and injuring children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s cyber tip reporting system, according to federal court documents obtained by ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

On Wednesday night, Cary police said they prevented an active shooter situation from taking place after arresting Kevin Edral Douglas at a local hotel.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Cary police stated that Douglas had been arrested again.

Federal documents reveal that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipster, believed to be Douglas, stated that he was going to murder “every child in the hotel.” The tipster also made several other threats of ritual killings and murdering Mexican children.

Douglas was initially arrested Wednesday night at Extended Stay America on Weston Parkway, off North Harrison Avenue, in Cary.

According to the federal documents, Douglas’ name, the hotel and a computer’s IP address appeared in data collected by the tip line “as a normal part of cyber tip management and processing protocols.”

The documents also state that Douglas “knowingly and willfully did transmit in interstate and foreign commerce from North Carolina to Virginia.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is based in Virginia.

Police learn of ‘credible threat’

Police said they learned Wednesday of a “credible” threat about a person “threatening to become an active shooter against children,” according to a news release. Police declined to identify the nature or any details about the threat.

After the threat was reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Cary contacted the FBI and activated the Wake Regional SWAT Team. Personnel from other public safety agencies in Raleigh, Morrisville and Holly Springs also joined the search for the suspect.

The situation was “contained” after police arrested Douglas, 46, at Extended Stay America on Weston Parkway, off North Harrison Avenue, in Cary. He was arrested without incident.

He is charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. Quickly after bonding out, Douglas was arrested for a second time in as many days.