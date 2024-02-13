Man arrested after casting pornography onto TV at Ohio restaurant

A man was arrested and is facing charges after investigators say he cast pornography onto a television at an Ohio restaurant.

On Sunday, Feb. 4 at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a restaurant in the City of Green in Summit County.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, three families went to the restaurant on Massillon Road after a youth basketball tournament earlier that evening. The group included six children, ages nine to twelve.

While at the restaurant, the sheriff’s office said they noticed pornography on one of the televisions. The parents of the children contacted the sheriff’s office.

Detectives determined that someone used their cell phone to cast the pornography onto one of the televisions in the restaurant. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Dylan Seibel of Canton.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested and charged Seibel with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles under the age of 13 and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He was transported to the Summit County Jail.