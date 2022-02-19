Man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

Feb. 19—GUILFORD COUNTY — A man has been arrested in connection with multiple catalytic converter thefts in Guilford County, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Marshall Shawn Dalrymple, 40, is charged with 10 counts of felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, 10 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts/catalytic converter theft and one count of possession of burglary tools. Bond was set at $16,000 unsecured.

Detectives were able to link Dalrymple to seven instances of converter thefts in Guilford County and three cases in the city of Greensboro.

The sheriff's office reports that a man was apprehended cutting off two catalytic converters at Compass Self Storage on Burlington Road on Wednesday by patrol deputies. Detectives were able to link him to other open investigations in the county.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information on catalytic converter thefts in the county call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.