Man arrested after Cedar-Riverside clerk fatally shot in attempted robbery

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Police early Wednesday arrested a violent felon on suspicion that he fatally shot a Cedar-Riverside store clerk in Minneapolis during an attempted robbery several hours earlier.

The 30-year-old man was apprehended in St. Paul and jailed shortly after 4:30 a.m. in connection with the shooting about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of S. Cedar Avenue, according to police spokesman John Elder.

The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

His criminal history includes a conviction in adult court in 2010 for beating a pregnant woman in St. Paul during an attempted carjacking when he was 16 years old, as well as two felony drug convictions.

Officers found the clerk, believed to be in his 40s, inside the business with multiple gunshot wounds, Elder said. The man was taken by paramedics to HCMC and soon pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.

The building where the shooting took place appeared to be a bazaar with shops inside. Locals near the scene said it was known as "the mall."

This was Minneapolis' 24th homicide of the year.

Star Tribune staff writer Alex Chhith contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Recommended Stories

  • Man dies after being pinned to the ground for five minutes by California police

    City of Alameda release 911 audio and body camera footage of police altercation

  • You can only unlock these 10 deals if you subscribe to Amazon Prime

    Did Prime Day 2021 start early and someone forgot to tell us? There are so many awesome deals right now on Amazon that it almost seems like it. Head over to Amazon's deals section and you can find so many best-selling products that are on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. Examples include AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021, $5 off luxurious bed pillows with more than 75,000 5-star ratings, a best-selling mattress topper with the deepest discount we've seen, a #1 best-selling 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for only $65, and so much more. That's just the tip of the iceberg. In addition to those amazing deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of. If you subscribe to Amazon's popular Prime service, you definitely need to check out this page on Amazon — so many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It's called Just for Prime and it's packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. On top of that, Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and discounts. There are always dozens or even 100+ terrific deals to be found in this somewhat secret Amazon department, and we've selected 10 great bargains today that we're going to highlight for you in this roundup. AISIRER Smart Bulbs (4-pack) 【Voice Control】 Change smart bulbs' color/brightness/scene through Alexa and Google Assistant. Easily use custom scenes via Siri. Applicable devices include but are not limited to echo dot, echo show, echo plus, Google Home, Home mini, etc. Control these WiFi bulbs via your voice, it doesn’t need a HUB or Bridge, e.g. you can say, "Alexa, turn on the light." 【APP Remote Control & Group Control】 Install free Smart Life App on your phone, you can control AISIRER WiFi bulb from anywhere and any time. Just make sure your phone is connected to internet (mobile network or Wi-Fi), and bulb is connected to local 2.4GHz WiFi as well. If you have two or more smart bulbs, try the group control function, make your home lighting convenient, smart and orderly. ORIA 60 PCS Screwdriver Set 【56 PCS Screwdriver Bits 】There are 56 precision screwdriver bits, the material is chrome vanadium steel, and its hardness reaches 52-56, which can work efficiently and durable. 【Multi-purpose Screwdriver】 60 PCS Upgraded Precision Screwdriver Set is designed to repair all popular electronics devices, smartphone, laptops, phones, game consoles, and other more. ARCANITE 256GB microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter Micro SDXC memory card with SD adapter. A2 rating for optimal app performance. UHS-I U3, A2, V30, 4K Ultra HD, Class 10. For Cameras, tablets, smartphones and other devices Made in Taiwan. Waterproof, shockproof, x-ray proof and temperature resistant Hornbill Smart Door Lock ➤Hornbill Smart Door Lock is the best solution for Home, Company, Hotel, Apartment, Rental Property Management, Airbnb and Vacation Rental Host. You will be able to control your Digital Front Door Lock with just a smartphone. Hands-free remote control requires Wi-Fi Gateway (sold separately), voice control with Alexa. ➤Our Hornbill Deadbolt allow setting up auto-lock by App to keep your house safe and sound. Unlock through Keyless Door Lock for Home APP or by entering passcode in keypad and no longer worry about loss or forgetting your keys. Dedeo 16.8V Cordless Drill Driver Tool Kit 【Professional Household Tool Set】This compact tool kit contains Electric Screwdrivers, Claw Hammer, Wrenches, Screwdrivers, Pliers and many other tools that allow you to create DIY manual ideas without any scruples.If you have any question, please feel free to contact us at the first time. 【Power Tools Combo Kit With 16.8V Cordless Drill】18-speed adjustable 16.8V 1350r/min output power drill drivers with forward/reverse operation, for drilling into wood, metal, plastic,etc.Max drilling capacity is 22mm(7/8"") for wood, 10mm(3/8"") for steel.Variable Speed Switch adjust speed by the amount of trigger depression; 2-Gear-option with max torque 247 in-lbs for high (0-1300rpm) or low (0-350rpm) speed drilling/driving speeds. Monoki Military Tactical Backpack 【Great Multi-Function Backpack】Monoki military tactical molle backpack is made of high density double-stitched 900D Oxford & Nylon fabric, durable water-resistant. It can be used as small 3 day assault pack, emergency backpack, bug out bag backpack, combat backpack, range bag, survival backpack, army backpack, molle emt backpack, EDC outdoors backpack, hunting backpack, hiking backpack, camping backpack, trekking backpack, rucking backpack, rucksack, travel backpack or day pack for daily Use. 【Military MOLLE System】The molle webbing system of tactical backpack is designed for convenient for attaching additional Molle tactical pouches or more gears, 3 Rows of molle velcro areas in front of the backpack, The front & both sides & bottom & shoulder straps come with molle attachment straps, the shoulder straps with two D-rings to hang somethings, and the straps at the bottom can be used to hold a tent & sleeping pad or other outdoor gear. NexiGo USB FHD Webcam 【1080P Full HD Webcam】Powered by the 1080p (1920 x 1080) Full HD 2 Megapixel CMOS, the NexiGo PC Camara can provide you with excellent video quality with live streaming and record up to 1080p at 30 frames per second. Focal length 3.6mm glass lens provides a sharper image. It is a great choice for gaming, callings, streaming, video conferencing, and recordings. 【Plug and Play】No additional drivers or software required. You just plug the USB into your computer and it's ready to go! NO extra setup needed, which is compatible with most live streaming and recording software. 22Pcs Damaged Screw Extractor Set ✅【Easily Remove Broken & Stripped Screws】- This 22pcs professional screw extractor tool is made from H.S.S. 4341#, which is durable and stronger enough to covers a wide range of broken bolt heads, such as Cross, Phillips, Slot, Torx, Square, Hex, Torx. ✅【Premium Quality】- Titanium coating can prevent the Screw Remover from rusting effectively and we offer 4 Extra sizes (#3 #4 #5 #6)to prolong its service life. The magnetism design can prevents the tips from falling. BixMe Night Light Bluetooth Speaker [ Best Gift ] Portable smart LED lights can be used for relaxation, travel, living room, bedroom reading, outdoor, camping and best gift for kids night light.This multi-function bluetooth speaker, creative and modern design makes it the best electronic gift choice on any occasion. [ Colorful Dimmable Night Light ] 3-Level dimmable with a cool touch sensor design.48 optional colors, light changes colors by following the different volume and rhythm of the music being played. The LED table lamp with classic white design, soft lamp light can create a comfortable environment and take teenager into sweet dreamland. Ifreelife Planet Neon Sign Light up your home: Planet neon lights light up your home, add romantic with led neon signs for home decoration. Cute romantic innocence shape offers a warm light ambiance to your place, offers a romantic ambiance in your room. Lightning neon light signs is an ideal eye catching to your home decor or party, making the simple life more colors and interesting. Support Battery & USB Powered: This neon light only requires 3 AA batteries (not included) or USB connected. There is a hole in the back of the light that can be hung on the wall or placed on a table. The installation is quick and easy. Partphoner Floor Lamp for Living Room 2 Different Lampshades & Rotating Lamp Head: Unlike other standing floor lamps, the Partphoner living room lamp comes with 2 different white and grey lamp shades. You can change different lampshades based on various surroundings. Besides, the floor lamp has a swiveling lamp head which allows the lampshade 270° rotable, making it easy to direct the light where you need it, which is very proper for reading and working. Sturdy Metal Safe Base: Constructed by well-weighted and high-stability metal, the LED floor lamp base is sturdy and safe, preventing tipping over by children, the elder, or pets. Use the lighting lamp with easy and no worry.

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Police, protesters face off in Elizabeth City after curfew. At least 6 arrested.

    At moments, police and protesters stood mere inches apart.

  • Stephen Miller’s New Legal Outfit Argues Biden Policy Is Racist—Against White People

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyTwo of Trump’s former top aides have a new pet project: arguing that part of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief bill is racist against white people. A lawsuit filed in Texas by America First Legal, a new group formed by former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, argues that aid earmarked for non-white farmers is discriminatory. The group is representing Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the suit, who is suing in his capacity as a private citizen and a farmer.The complaint, filed Monday against Biden’s Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, hinges on the claim that the Department of Agriculture is being discriminatory by interpreting “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers” to mean members of racial minorities such as “African-Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Alaskan Natives, Asian-Americans, and Pacific Islanders.” The lawsuit cites a dizzying array of examples—from Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have A Dream speech, to Sid Miller’s allegedly “2% African-American” ancestry—to argue that the interpretation is “patently unconstitutional.”Cheers Erupt as Dems’ $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Passes Final House HurdleThe suit argues that targeting only non-white farmers for federal aid ignores the racial prejudice historically experienced by Irish, Italian, German, Jewish, and Eastern European peoples. These groups, the complaint says, should be included in the Department of Agriculture’s definition of “socially disadvantaged.” It also claims that excluding farmers like Miller, who claims to have marginal African ancestry, from receiving aid relies on a “blood-quantum” cutoff that lacks legal foundation. The Department of Agriculture did not immediately return requests for comment on the lawsuit.The lawsuit’s references to Martin Luther King Jr., as well as its description of modern America as a “beautiful, complex, and increasingly interwoven fabric of racial backgrounds” may raise some eyebrows, given that Miller pushed immigration policies in the Trump administration that were often accused of being racist.The Biden administration’s initiative to help farmers from historically marginalized groups is part of the White House’s wider racial equity agenda as well as its $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. The lawsuit refers to funds estimated to be as much as $5 billion set aside for farmers and ranchers who belong to these marginalized groups. That $5 billion is part of at least $10.4 billion earmarked for agricultural support and recovery in Biden’s massive stimulus package passed in March, dubbed the American Rescue Plan.Earlier this month, Stephen Miller told The Wall Street Journal that the idea for America First Legal came out of seeing litigation groups like the American Civil Liberties Union be “extraordinarily effective” at slowing down White House initiatives during the Trump administration.“There’s no counterpoint to that on our side,” Miller said. The immediate aim of America First Legal, he said, is to challenge Biden administration initiatives that run contrary to the values of the Trump administration, though Miller said he’s set his sights on taking on Big Tech and supporting police officers. This lawsuit is the first filed by America First Legal.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Mike Pence plots his return

    And the CDC loosened outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.

  • Bernie Sanders approves of Biden raising the federal contract minimum wage to $15, urges Congress to act

    "Congress should follow his lead and end starvation wages for the rest of the nation. Let's get it done," the Vermont senator wrote on Twitter.

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Way Day 2021 has arrived at Wayfair—here's all the best deals

    Way Day 2021 has almost arrived at Wayfair, but there are plenty of home décor and furniture deals to shop ahead of the sale—see the details here.

  • Facing $11B tax bill, Samsung heirs donate massive art trove

    Samsung’s founding family will donate tens of thousands of rare artworks, including Picassos and Dalis, to help them pay a massive inheritance tax bill following last year’s death of company chairman Lee Kun-Hee. The Lee family, including his widow and three children, expects to pay more than 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance taxes, which is more than half the wealth Lee held in stocks and real estate, Samsung said Wednesday.

  • Jacob Blake’s uncle arrested at protest over police officer’s return to work

    ‘It’s like a heavyweight fight, somebody’s going down, it’s not going to be us,’ Justin Blake says

  • Florida healthcare budget totals $44 billion. Here are 5 things you need to know

    If you pick a dollar at random out of Florida’s $101.5 billion budget, it’s got a strong chance of going to a healthcare program.

  • UK PM Johnson's apartment refurbishment triggers investigation

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Electoral Commission began an investigation on Wednesday into the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Johnson was asked in parliament if the refurbishment was partially financed by a 58,000-pound donation from Conservative Party donor David Brownlow.