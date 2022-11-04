Man arrested in Centralia with 100 pounds of meth, more than 300K fentanyl pills

More than 100 pounds of drugs and 340,000 suspected fentanyl pills were seized by Centralia police as officers made a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the Centralia Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 81.

Inside of the car, officers and detectives from the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team found close to 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 19.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl mixed with cocaine powder and about 340,000 suspected fentanyl pills.

The driver, 26-year-old Angel Valenzuela-Duarte of Mexico, was arrested and booked into Lewis County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.