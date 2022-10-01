Man arrested and charged with aggravated robbery

Oct. 1—NORWALK — A job well done by local enforcement officers.

The Norwalk Police Department detective bureau received information Friday about an individual who was planning to commit armed robbery of the Hy-Miler gas station, 110 Townsend Ave., and West Side Sunoco, 288 W. Main St., both in Norwalk

With assistance from the Huron County Sheriff's Office detective bureau and members of the Norwalk Police Department's Special Response Team, Billy Craft, 34, of New London, was arrested in the parking lot of the Hy-Miler as he was approaching the business, according to a release from the NPD.

Craft, who was wearing a mask, was found to be in possession of a knife.

Craft was previously convicted of aggravated robbery in 2008 for armed robbery of a Marco's Pizza delivery driver with a knife on Newton Street.

He also was convicted for the aggravated robbery in 2012 for the 2011 armed robbery of the former Mickey Mart gas station at 123 Whittlesey Ave.

Craft was taken to the Huron County Jail and is being held on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Additional charges are pending.