Man arrested, charged after alleged rape near Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls

Sep. 27—SIOUX FALLS — Joseph Hatchett, 46 of Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged in correlation to an alleged rape that occurred on Sept. 26 near a bike trail at the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls.

Authorities responded to reports of a man and a woman lying on the ground half-naked on the bike trail at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Officer Jon Thum confirmed that officers on scene saw two people on the ground, with the man lying atop the woman.

"A coat was covering the man, but both the man and woman were naked from the waist down," Thum said. "The woman was very obviously intoxicated and officers were able to confirm that some sort of sexual contact had occurred."

The victim, 31, of Sioux Falls, told officers that she had not consented to the alleged sexual contact made by Hatchett.

The man was arrested and later identified as Joseph Thomas Hatchett, a registered sex offender.

Hatchett is being charged with third degree rape, as well as a sex offense violation for public indecency near a child safety zone.

Thum confirmed that the Sioux Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate. All information released thus far is only preliminary.