Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting at postal carrier in Pittsburgh

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting at a postal carrier in Pittsburgh Thursday.

Martinel Humphries, 28, is facing several charge after a U.S. Postal carrier told Pittsburgh police he was delivering mail in the 200 block of Waldorf Street in Perry North when a man, later identified by police as Humphries, drove past him and asked for his mail.

When the postal carrier asked for his name, Humphries allegedly pulled out a rifle and shot at him. The postal carrier was not hit, but a house was struck by bullets.

Video surveillance of the incident was provided to police, which shows that Humphries fired four shots, according to the criminal complaint.

Soon after, officers located Humphries in the 900 block of Woods Run Ave. According to the complaint, they used video surveillance and witnesses to identify Humphries.

This all happened moments before a person was shot along McKnight Road Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person shot, another injured after shooting along busy McKnight Road

Channel 11 is investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Humphries is charged with criminal attempted homicide., aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, firearms violations, and providing false identification to law enforcement

