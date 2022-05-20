Man arrested, charged for allegedly stealing nearly 4K worth of cigarettes, vaping devices

A man has been arrested and charged with a burglary at a convenience store in Indiana County on May 6.

Christopher Anthony Dilts, 19, of Clymer, was arrested after police released video surveillance images.

He was charged with felony counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Dilts was arraigned on May 18 and taken to the Indiana County Jail on $25,000 monetary bail.

Police said on May 6 around 9:46 p.m., Dilts smashed a side window with a pair of pliers at Dixonville Food N Gas on Route 403 in Green Township.

Once he was inside, police said he stole $3,880.31 worth of cigarettes and vaping devices. Before fleeing the scene, police said he left the pliers he used to break the window behind.

At around 10:38 p.m., video surveillance showed Dilts returning to the store, entering the smashed window and grabbing the pair of pliers, according to police. The store’s burglar alarm was activated about 20 seconds later.

The total damage to the store’s window and display case inside is around $1,399.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dilts on June 13.

