Man arrested and charged for allegedly trapping and painting squirrels red in Patterson

A Patterson man was arrested Monday for allegedly trapping squirrels and spray-painting them red, according to the Putnam County SPCA.

The SPCA said the county's probation department notified the organization and New York State Environmental Conservation police that a 62-year-old man had been trapping squirrels in metal cages and dying them "Apple Red" using a spray paint can.

The SPCA said the man was interviewed by the organization and police on Jan. 13. The accused said he released the squirrels at another location in the town after painting them. Two traps with red spray paint on them were found at the man's home.

The individual was charged with three counts of poisoning or attempting to poison animals, a misdemeanor, and other violations of state environmental conservation laws.

SPCA detectives said it is still unclear why he trapped and painted the animals. He is currently on probation for an unrelated crime.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Patterson NY man arrested for allegedly trapping, painting squirrels