Man arrested and charged after altercation with police

Jan. 4—NORWALK — A man is in Huron County Jail following his arrest early Wednesday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., Norwalk Police observed a vehicle driving erratically, driving left of center and speeding. A traffic stop was initiated on East Main Street in front of the Huron County Prosecutor's Office.

The driver was initially hunched forward and believed to be reaching for something on the floor in front of him. He suggested he should go back to the residence he had just left in order to avoid paperwork for the officers. He was ordered out of the vehicle several times, before attempting to roll up his window. Officers were able to open the door and a physical confrontation ensued.

The subject, later identified as Harry Velez, 25, of 1829 E. 55th Street, Cleveland, was pepper-sprayed and tasered during the altercation. At one point, he put the vehicle in drive and drove about 50 feet with an officer still holding onto him. He was taken into custody, without any injury to him or the officers.

A loaded firearm was located on the floor under the driver's seat. The firearm had been reported stolen out of South Euclid, Ohio.

Velez was charged with OVI, OVI over .08, Driving Under Suspension, Speeding, Continuous Lanes of Travel, Having Weapons While Under Disability, Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing Official Business, and Improperly Handling a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.

He remains in the Huron County Jail pending a bond hearing.