Man arrested, charged in anti-human trafficking operation led by Fort Worth police

A man was arrested and charged after authorities rescued a victim in an anti-human trafficking operation, Fort Worth police announced in a news release.

On Friday and Saturday, the Fort Worth Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit, and other specialized units, in partnership with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the FBI, carried out an anti-human trafficking operation.

During the operation, 16 individuals were contacted and interviewed as possible victims of sex trafficking, and a 16-year-old victim was recovered, according to the release.

Keith Sentmore was arrested in the operation and is charged with trafficking of persons under 18 and evading arrest. His bond is set at $76,500.

All victims were connected with advocacy services and additional resources.