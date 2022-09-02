Man arrested, charged after armed robbery at Middletown smoke shop

A man is in police custody after he was accused of robbing a tobacco and vape shop at gunpoint in Middletown Thursday, according to investigators.

The robbery happened Thursday at the RP Smoke and Vape Shop on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown. Police were called after a man displayed a gun, demanded cash, then ran from the store, a Middletown police spokesperson said in a media release issued Friday.

The investigation found the suspected robber got away in a dark-colored SUV that was later spotted by an officer on routine patrols, the spokesperson said.

Officers searched the SUV and found a gun under the driver’s seat. The investigation led to a search warrant at a home on Bavarian Street that concluded with the arrest of Trey Lavell Jackson, 19.

Jackson is facing charges including two counts of aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapon.

If you have information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700 or Detective French at 513-425-7742.



