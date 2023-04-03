Man arrested, charged with assault after stabbing another man while out on bail

A man was arrested after he stabbed another man while out on bail.

On April 2, Nashua police responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male subject, known to the suspect, who was suffering from a significant stab wound to his torso.

Witnesses on the scene identified the suspect in the incident. Officers searched the surrounding area they located Ryan Baldwin, 32, of Nashua nearby and took him into custody.

The male subject who suffered the wound is in stable condition at an area hospital.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that Baldwin committed the stabbing while out on bail. Baldwin also had an active arrest warrant out of the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District for failing to appear in court for the original offense of Second Degree Assault. Baldwin is also a convicted felon.

Baldwin is being changed with one count of First Degree Assault, a Class A Felony, one count of Convicted Felon, Class B Felony, and one count of Breach of Bail, Class A Misdemeanor.

Baldwin was held on Preventative Detention and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District on April 3, 2023.

Nashua Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

