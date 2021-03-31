Man arrested and charged with attack on 65-year-old Asian woman. He was convicted in 2002 of murdering his mom.

NYC hate crime suspect
The suspect in the attack on a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City. NYPD

The New York City Police Department said on Wednesday that it had arrested and charged a man in connection to an attack on a 65-year-old Asian woman earlier this week.

Officials previously said the woman was berated and assaulted as she was on her way to church in Manhattan. Video footage shared by the NYPD showed a man knocking her to the ground and then repeatedly kicking her.

Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday at his home and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to an NYPD statement.

According to NBC New York, Elliot was convicted of murdering his mother in 2002 and was on parole at the time of Monday's attack. The police said he had stabbed his mother in the heart three times while he was 19, The Washington Post reported, citing a New York Daily News story at the time.

A source close to the NYPD told Insider that Elliot was also arrested on suspicion of robbery in 2000.

The New York police shared this video of Monday's attack, which is graphic:

The New York Daily News quoted the police as saying attacker told the woman: "F--- you. You don't belong here."

The woman was said to be in stable condition when taken to a hospital.

"Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday's assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime," the NYPD tweeted.

On Tuesday, video of the attack also showed a man in a nearby building closing the building's door instead of helping the woman, who lay on the sidewalk just a few feet away. Two others in the building also appeared to watch the attack without intervening.

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the building, said in a statement Tuesday that it was suspending staff members who witnessed the attack "pending an investigation by their union." It also said it was trying to identify a "third-party delivery vendor" who was present.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have received increased attention since the series of March 16 shootings in the Atlanta metro area, in which six of the eight victims were Asian women.

Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that has tracked anti-Asian incidents since March 2020, recorded thousands of reports of hate crimes against Asians in the past year.

Rep. Grace Meng of New York, who last year introduced a resolution condemning anti-Asian sentiment, tweeted Tuesday of the attack on the Asian woman in New York: "We've gone from being invisible to being seen as sub-human. We just want to be seen as American like everyone else."

