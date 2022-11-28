Man arrested, charged with attempted homicide in October assault; police looking for second suspect

Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in an October assault in Harrison Township.

According to Allegheny County police, officials arrested Troy Vickers in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue in Tarentum on Nov. 28.

According to a news release, police officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue and observed evidence of a gun battle on Oct. 13.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2 men charged with attempted homicide after shooting in Harrison Township

Investigators determined that Vickers, 30, entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at several occupants of the residence.

Troy’s brother, 19-year-old Brian Vickers, then fired several rounds from outside the apartment. Two residents inside the apartment returned fire. Both residents that returned legally possessed their firearms and both had valid concealed carry permits.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Troy and Brian Vickers. Both are charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Troy Vickers was taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

Brian Vickers still has an active felony arrest warrant.

