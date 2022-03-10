Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Otisco shooting

Mar. 9—CLARK COUNTY — The suspect that led Southern Indiana authorities on a multi-day manhunt after a shooting Sunday in Otisco was arrested Wednesday.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Billy R. Middleton was located and taken into custody. He's facing a number of charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and killing of a domestic animal.

He's charged with shooting victim Angela Anderson multiple times in the legs and shooting and killing her dog.

The incident happened on Leon Prall Road in Otisco. Witnesses said it occurred after Middleton was asked to move out of a residence. Anderson told police Middleton had been abusive to her in the past.

Middleton fled before law enforcement arrived at the scene Sunday and officers spent two days searching for him.

Walter Middleton, a family member of the suspect, was also arrested. He's being charged with assisting a criminal. He's accused of helping the suspect get away from police by taking him to different locations in Clark County on Tuesday to avoid arrest.

Billy Middleton is being held at the Clark County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Walter Middleton is being held in the same facility on a $50,000 cash-only bond.