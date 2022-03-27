Man arrested and charged after burglarizing car in Downtown, police say

A man is arrested and charged after breaking into a car in Downtown Memphis on March 26, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers on patrol were waved down regarding a burglar at Gayoso Avenue and Wagner Place around 11:40 p.m.

Someone told police that a man is searching through his friend’s Nissan Maxima, MPD said

Officers arrived at the scene and they detained the man. They found the victim’s car had a freshly broken front passenger side window and sunroof, police said.

The victim made the scene and told police none of his windows should be broken and the man was not allowed to be inside the vehicle, MPD said.

MPD identified the suspect as 35-year-old Virgil Washington who showed to have an active warrant for harassment, according to police.

Washington was taken into custody and also charged with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property, police said.

