Man arrested, charged with burglarizing southwest Tarrant County business

A 31-year-old man is in Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office custody after he was accused of breaking into a southwest Tarrant County business on Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The man faces charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest after sheriff’s deputies, responding to a trespassing call in the 14000 block of Highway 377 South, found a building had been broken into, according to the release. The deputies searched the area and found the man hiding from them.

He tried to escape deputies but was caught and arrested, according to the release. Surveillance video showed the man forcing a door to the business open and taking things from inside.