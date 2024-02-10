Man arrested, charged in connection with 2023 homicide
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested and charged one man in connection with a 2023 homicide investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charlotte Crime Stoppers offers $5K reward one year after deadly shooting
Channel 9 first brought you the story on January 31, 2023, after 22-year-old, Jamal Jones, was shot and killed around 8:45 a.m. on North Davidson Street near East 24th Street.
At the beginning of 2024, Charlotte Crime Stoppers even offered a $5,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest.
More than a year later, police announced the arrest of Curtis Elliot, 34, for Jones’ murder.
Elliot is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convinced felon.
(WATCH BELOW: Family of man who was shot by police in west Charlotte speaks)