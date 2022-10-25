Man arrested, charged in death of Columbus woman found on road in Phenix City

A Florence man has been arrested in connection with the death of Rachael Marie Mixson, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Mixson, 41, was found on the side of Cutrate Road on Saturday by police.

Jason Bernard Cole, 40, was arrested on Monday by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Phenix City Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case can call Investigator Issan Duke at 334-448-2813, Lt. Angela Leslie at 334-448-2837 or Phenix City police at 334-448-2800.