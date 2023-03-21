Man arrested, charged with death of motorcyclist in North Texas road rage case, police say

A 40-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in the death of a motorcycle driver in a road rage fatality crash, Rhome police said.

James Paul Proulx was arrested Tuesday, the Rhome Police Department announced on social media. Proulx is accused of forcing a motorcyclist off the road Friday while driving on U.S. 287 between Pioneer Parkway and Texas Highway 114.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as Jerry Newton of Decatur, died at a Fort Worth hospital from his injuries.

A driver who saw the accident stopped to help, according to police. He described the suspect vehicle as a dark or silver pickup truck pulling a trailer.

Police said that information from witnesses and tips from those who saw the suspect’s vehicle on social media led to Proulx’s arrest.

Proulx was booked into the Wise County Jail at 8 a.m. Tuesday and charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of accident involving personal injury or death, police said.