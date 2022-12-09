Man arrested, charged in Dec. 3 double homicide on Phenix City Riverwalk

Phenix City police have made an arrest in a Dec. 3 double homicide on the Phenix City Riverwalk.

Damon Daniels Jr., age 29, of Phenix City was arrested on Emerson Avenue in Columbus on charges of capital murder, illegal possession of a firearm and two felony probation violation warrants in connection with the killings of John Arthur Burkus and Darrelyn “Darren” Harris, according to a press release.

The two victims were originally found around 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 behind the 600 block of Riverview Apartments just north of the Troy University campus, according to Phenix City Police.

Phenix City Police asked the public for help in locating a person of interest in a Dec. 5 press conference who was wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the back, khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

Police sought the public’s help identifying this man after two were shot dead on the Phenix City Riverwalk behind Riverview Apartments.

Captain Darrell “Skip” Lassiter Jr. of the Phenix City Police Department said Daniels was the individual identified as a person of interest. He was arrested by the U.S Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force, according to the release.