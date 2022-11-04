Man arrested, charged with DUI in July rollover crash that injured several children

A Natrona Heights man is in custody and is facing multiple charges, including DUI, for a rollover crash over the summer in Fawn Township that injured several children.

Kevin Harrison, 25, turned himself in to police Friday on charges of driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and multiple traffic offenses.

The single rollover crash happened on June 7 around 9:40 p.m. in the 8600 block of State Route 908. Allegheny County police said first responders found a 2001 Chevy Silverado truck with two men and four children -- two boys ages 11 and 13 and two females, both age 14. The driver and all five passengers were taken to a hospital.

The 13-year-old boy was severely injured in the crash, but has since been released from the hospital.

Harrison was driving a friend of his in the passenger seat and that friend’s two children, along with the other children, when police said he lost control of the vehicle and flipped it over. Police said Harrison was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash.

He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

