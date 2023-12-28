Man arrested, charged in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to a fatal shooting in east Columbus in early December.

On Dec. 2 at 12:10 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cornell Street on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Malik Islam, 46, lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Ohio State East Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m.

Unsolved Ohio: Who killed Brittany Stykes and shot her 1-year-old daughter?

Laroy Robinson, 49, has been arrested in relation to the shooting and charged with murder. An arrest warrant was filed for Robinson on Dec. 21, and Robinson surrendered without incident at the Franklin County jail on Dec. 27., according to Columbus police.

Columbus police said Islam was having a conversation with Robinson before he was shot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.