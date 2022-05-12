Man arrested, charged following bomb threat in North Augusta

May 12—One man is facing charges following a bomb threat at the Circle K on Edgefield Road Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Lee Bragg, 41, is charged with conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device and possession of a hoax device or replica of a destructive device or detonator.

Bragg is a registered sex offender, according to court records.

Around 4 p.m., deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a bomb threat on the 300 block of Edgefield Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Richmond County Bomb Squad were also on scene.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers diverted traffic until about 5:30 p.m., when the scene was cleared.

No bombs were found, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available. (Last updated: 7:30 p.m. Thursday)