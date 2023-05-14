Man arrested, charged for hiding in bush with AK-47, 170 rounds of ammunition

A man with an AK-47 rifle and 170 rounds of ammunition fired shots near a Perry’s Ice Cream store while hiding in a bush in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of North Ridge Road at around 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 for a man dressed in black, carrying a rifle with several magazines, Sergeant Matt Pepperney with the sheriff’s department told WOIO.

The caller, who reported the armed man, saw him walking past King Kone and heading south into a field. Eventually, the caller heard a gunshot, prompting the call into dispatch.

When deputies arrived, they heard several more gunshots fire off. The agents inspected a nearby bush, just south of North Ridge Road, to locate the origin of the gunfire along with searching for any injured.

Deputies found the man hiding behind a bush and ordered him to come out, Pepperney stated. However, the man refused to follow directions, resulting in his detention.

Bruce Manley was then identified and disarmed of his AK-47 rifle with a loaded drum magazine in addition to four more loaded extended magazines, seen in the obtained picture.

Deputies reported that the amount of ammunition totaled more than 170 rounds.

Manley was also reportedly intoxicated throughout the exchange, according to the charges he faced.

There were no reported injuries or damaged property; however, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigation to incident.

Manley was charged with aggravated trespass, obstructing official business, using weapons while intoxicated, and discharge firearms on prohibited premises.