Man arrested, charged with home invasion in Homestead

Allegheny County announced that it has made an arrest in a Homestead home invasion that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Homestead police responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East 18th Street around 3:50 p.m.

Police said a man was outside of his home when he was approached by four males who arrived in a stolen black Kia sedan.

One of the suspects held the man at gunpoint as the others forced him inside his home, according to police. Once they were inside, they tied the man’s hands behind his back and one of the suspects then struck the man in the head with a pistol several times.

Police said the suspects got away with $19,000 in cash, a dark blue Cadillac sedan, as well as some personal items.

Detectives said they identified one of the suspects as Craig Prince, 20, of Garfield.

On Thursday around 2:50 p.m., Allegheny County police detectives and Pittsburgh police officers detained Prince while serving a search warrant. Police said several items believed to be used in the Homestead robbery were found, including the stolen black Kia sedan.

Prince is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, conspiracy, persons not to possess, use, manufacture or control firearms, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful restraint.

He’s in the Allegheny County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

