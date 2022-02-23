Man arrested, charged in January homicide on Stone Road, Augusta's 3rd homicide of 2022

An arrest has been made in the January death of an Augusta man.

James Marquis Leverett, 29, has been arrested and charged in the murder of Johndrick Oliphant, 19. Oliphant was found dead in the 4200 block of Stone Road with a gunshot wound on Jan. 28.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Leverett was located Tuesday by Richmond County investigators and U.S. Marshals.

Before his death, Oliphant was wanted in the December death of Khalil Baker, the sheriff's office confirmed. Oliphant's death was the third homicide in Richmond County, there have been two more in the time since.

