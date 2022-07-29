Man arrested, charged in June shooting that left 1 man dead, another injured in Strip District

Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in a June shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the Strip District.

Jeffdyn Rushton, 33, of Marshall-Shadeland was arrested after a traffic stop by Penn Hills Police Department.

On June 26 around 12:15 a.m., two men with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital by private means. Both victims arrived in critical condition. One of the men, 39-year-old Joseph Mitchell, was later pronounced dead.

Rushton is being charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license

He is currently being held at Allegheny County Jail.

