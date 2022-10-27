Man arrested, charged in killing of man near Taco Bell in Hampton

Hampton police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the killing 52-year-old Brent Vinson over the weekend.

Mark Anthony Harris is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm in public.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard at about 2:58 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators learned that Harris and Vinson were in a verbal argument near a Taco Bell when Harris shot him and fled the scene.

At the scene, officers found Vinson seriously injured. He died at the scene.

Hampton police arrested Harris in Newport News with the help of the Central Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com