Man arrested, charged with killing sister in North Austin

A man has been arrested and charged with killing his sister in North Austin, the Travis County sheriff's office said on Saturday.

Wanya Kasean Smith, 21, was taken into custody overnight officials said. Police have accused him of killing his 38-year-old sister, Precious Angel Rucker. Police did not release a motive.

Wanya Smith

No bail has been set for Smith, who was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:31 a.m. and charged with murder, jail records show.

Deputies responded to a 911 welfare check call for Rucker at a home in the 1700 block of W. Wells Branch Parkway at 5:19 p.m. Thursday and found her body, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

