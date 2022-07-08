Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with July 2 Warner Robins killing

Warner Robins Police Department arrested a suspect Friday afternoon in connection with a July 2 homicide at Pleasant Hill Road off of Watson Boulevard, officials said.

44-year-old Jonathan Campen turned himself in to the police Friday and was charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Joseph Webb, a 33-year-old Peach County man.

Webb was reported missing July 1 before he was found the next day in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Courts in Warner Robins. Police declared Webb’s death suspicious and began investigating.

It is unknown what Campen, a resident of Midway (which is just southeast of Savannah) was doing in Warner Robins at the time of the homicide. He is currently held in the Houston County jail.

Webb’s killing was the fourth in a week in Warner Robins and the 12th homicide in Houston County this year.