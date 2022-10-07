Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly southwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in southwest Charlotte, police said.

ALSO READ: Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced after man found dead in west Charlotte in 2021

Officers responded to a home on Green Ivy Lane, near Archdale Drive, to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury.

Desmond Balogun, 30, was found shot and taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries.

Clifford Leon Smith Jr. was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and put in the Mecklenburg County Jail after the shooting.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link

Balogun died Wednesday night from his injuries, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Smith is now charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: Victim shot during Facebook Marketplace meetup gone wrong in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says