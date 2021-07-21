Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal May shooting of Columbia man, Howard police say

Jul. 20—Howard County police have arrested a 34-year-old man in the May 30 shooting of Jaden Ealey, who died nearly two weeks later as a result of his injuries, the department said Tuesday.

Jeremi Quentin Lewis, of Columbia, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and numerous weapons violations, according to electronic court records.

Police said officers were called around 7:10 p.m. May 30 to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth in Columbia for a report of shots fired.

Officers located Ealey, 21, of Columbia, behind an Exxon gas station suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical condition and died June 11, police said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to police, and officers were able to identify Lewis as the shooter. Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Lewis was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Columbia on Tuesday morning and is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning, and a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 4 in Howard County District Court. No attorney was listed for him in online court records.