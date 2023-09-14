Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting at apartment on Las Vegas Trail

A man was arrested in a fatal shooting from Friday at an apartment in west Fort Worth, according to Tarrant County jail records.

Danville Gaye, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with murder in the shooting that killed 26-year-old Justin Michael Lewis.

Officers were dispatched to the El Rancho Escondido apartment complex in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said they believe the shooting started as an argument involving two people against Lewis.

The victim was shot and he died from his injuries, officials said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Lewis, who lived at the apartment complex.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, police said. No arrests were immediately announced.

Gaye is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center and his bond is set at $250,000.